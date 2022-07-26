Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 355.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after buying an additional 231,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,598,000 after buying an additional 165,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,726,000 after buying an additional 42,152 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $136.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

