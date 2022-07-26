Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,457 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,880,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $180.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

