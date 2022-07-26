Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 2.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $429.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
