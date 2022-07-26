Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $429.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

