Barclays Lowers Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $9.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

