Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDOGet Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.67) to GBX 850 ($10.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,415 ($17.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,648 ($19.86).

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 759.60 ($9.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 832.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,076.65. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,105 ($25.36).

Insider Activity

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 12,600 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($120,534.94). Insiders acquired a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,313 over the last three months.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

