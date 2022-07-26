Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.48) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.67) to GBX 850 ($10.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,415 ($17.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,648 ($19.86).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 759.60 ($9.15) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 832.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,076.65. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,105 ($25.36).

Insider Activity

Ocado Group Company Profile

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 12,600 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.57) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($120,534.94). Insiders acquired a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,313 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.