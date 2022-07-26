Basic Attention Token Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $531.58 million and approximately $44.08 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,914.15 or 0.99984310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003497 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00029526 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,362,702 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

