BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.82.

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BCE opened at $49.22 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 109.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

