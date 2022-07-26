Beam Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and $9.05 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00050291 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 119,323,240 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

