Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $47,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $243.45. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

