Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00095790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00240197 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007915 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

