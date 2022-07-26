Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires 3,184 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,159. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

