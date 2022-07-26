Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

MDLZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 159,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

