Bell Rock Capital LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.5% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 19,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.1 %
AMD stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.73. 764,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,008,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.24. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
See Also
