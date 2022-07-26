Bell Rock Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPRO traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 186,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,744,449. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.