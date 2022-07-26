Bell Rock Capital LLC Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

