Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 9,720 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 3.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 107,842 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLD traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 113,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021,405. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

