Bell Rock Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 93,896 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,954.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,062 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 422,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $845,000.

EWN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,454. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

