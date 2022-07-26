Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.