Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after buying an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $513.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.97. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

