Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after buying an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,964,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after buying an additional 377,041 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 359,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

