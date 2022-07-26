Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,276 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

NYSE ALL opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.20. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

