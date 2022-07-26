Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 939 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,620,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $140.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.