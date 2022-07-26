Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.47. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

