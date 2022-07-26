Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

XHB opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.