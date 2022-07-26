Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

ATO stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

