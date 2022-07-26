Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,299 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 78.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

