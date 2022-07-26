Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.
