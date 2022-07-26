Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 40,763 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,763 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

