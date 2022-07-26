Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.40. The company has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.