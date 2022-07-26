Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $180.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

