Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 473 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after buying an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Price Performance

BLK opened at $636.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $624.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $697.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

