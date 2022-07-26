Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

