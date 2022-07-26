Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 191,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

