Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,429,000 after buying an additional 81,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.09. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

