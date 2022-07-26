Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

