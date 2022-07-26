Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,441,000. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

