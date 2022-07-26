Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
ESGU stock opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
