Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,459 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.