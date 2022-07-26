Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

