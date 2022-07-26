Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company stock opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

