Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

