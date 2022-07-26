Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,742,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

