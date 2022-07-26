Berenberg Bank Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 120

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.50 ($2.20).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock traded down GBX 10.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.40 ($1.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,688. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.60 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The stock has a market cap of £682.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.65.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.80 ($2,170.84).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

