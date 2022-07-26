Bfsg LLC Has $349,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after buying an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,907,000 after buying an additional 595,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,564,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,808,000 after buying an additional 1,113,073 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,685,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after buying an additional 373,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,838,000 after buying an additional 191,387 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

