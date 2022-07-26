Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

