Bfsg LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

