Bfsg LLC Sells 175 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

