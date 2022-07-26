Bfsg LLC Takes $803,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $409,274,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $48,709,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,238,000 after buying an additional 520,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 496,399 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after buying an additional 486,113 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.18.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

