Bfsg LLC Takes $874,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $12,653,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average is $126.52. The company has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.14.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

