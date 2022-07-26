Birake Price Tops $0.0736 on Major Exchanges (BIR)

Birake (BIR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Birake has a market cap of $7.79 million and $5,582.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Birake has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017399 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.
Birake Coin Profile
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 105,902,792 coins. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Birake is birake.com. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Birake Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Birake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.